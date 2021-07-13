You've got to feel for Coi Leray. She's elevating to new heights in the music industry but she's also learning how to deal with thousands of haters talking shit about everything she does. Whether she's dancing on TikTok, frolicking about with her boyfriend Pressa, or releasing music, Coi's comments have been filled with hate from all corners. The latest instance comes following her appearance on the XXL Freshman cypher with Morray, DDG, and Lakeyah. Fans disliked her bars so much that Coi is presently trending on Twitter with hundreds of hate comments popping up at the top of the trend.

The same people that have been shaming Coi because of the way she looks are currently attacking the 24-year-old rapper and calling her freestyle for the cypher "trash" among other insults. Some people are saying she did a worse job than Lil Mosey a few years ago, which is debatable. Others are laughing at her twerking at the end of the video, resorting to body-shaming once again.

It's disturbing to see all of the rude comments that people feel entitled to share about Coi Leray, but if you're not getting any hate, that means you're probably not doing something right. Check out what people have been saying under the trend and watch the cypher above.