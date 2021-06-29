Coi Leray and Pressa stole the show during their red carpet debut at the 2021 BET Awards, Sunday, putting on a show during the run-up to the ceremony. Leray rocked an orange crop top with low-waisted jeans, while Pressa sported white vest-style top and gray pants.

When asked how long the two have been together, Leray kept it vague saying they've been "kicking it" and now they're "public."

After the public appearance, many users on social media teased Leray for her look, which she responded to on Twitter.

“My body is always trending,” Leray said on Monday. “I don’t understand. Is there a certain way I’m supposed to look? Help me understand. In the Bible is it a Sin to be thin? Help me understand."



Leray was also asked about why she decided to go back and finish her high school degree, despite recently turning 24-years-old.

"I'm that person that always wants more," she explained. "I want to have my culinary license, my culinary degree."

Leray and Pressa have been romantically linked for several months now, posting numerous pics on social media together throughout the spring.

Check out Leray and Pressa's cute red carpet interview below.

