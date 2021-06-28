This weekend, the biggest night in Black music went down at the 2021 BET Awards. The colossal show marks a departure from the virtual format of last year's show. This year's show saw performances from Megan thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, Tyler the Creator, and more. Cardi B stole the show with her surprise pregnancy reveal during her performance.

Elsewhere, the star-studded attendees popped out in their best attire for the red carpet. Zendaya notably tributed Beyoncé with her sexy Versace look, while folks like Megan thee Stallion, Saweetie, and Latto all elected for a peek-a-boo leg. Not to mention, we had some boo'd up parties hit the red carpet: Lil Uzi Vert and JT, new-couple-alert Coi Leray and Pressa, and the sometimes-controversialLil Durk and India Royale, among them.

Check out this round-up of some of the most intriguing looks of the night.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Summer Walker stunned in a mesh baby-blue bodycon dress showing off her incredibly toned figure. This marks one of the first times during award season we've seen the notoriously private songstress.

Meanwhile, Saweetie left little to the imagination in her purple ensemble, while Megan thee Stallion donned a goddess-style white gown.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Rich Fury/Getty Images



Rich Fury/Getty Images



Rich Fury/Getty Images

JT and Lil Uzi shared a kiss on the red carpet, while the City Girls both were body-hugging mesh looks.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Flo Milli and Lil Nas X posed for pictures on the carpet in one of many of the "Montero" artist's looks of the night.

Check out more looks from Chloe Bailey, Ciara, and more.

Lil Durk & India Royale - Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X - Rich Fury/Getty Images

Lil Kim backstage - Paras Griffin/Getty Images