This weekend, the biggest night in Black music went down at the 2021 BET Awards. The colossal show marks a departure from the virtual format of last year's show. This year's show saw performances from Megan thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, Tyler the Creator, and more. Cardi B stole the show with her surprise pregnancy reveal during her performance. 

Elsewhere, the star-studded attendees popped out in their best attire for the red carpet. Zendaya notably tributed Beyoncé with her sexy Versace look, while folks like Megan thee Stallion, Saweetie, and Latto all elected for a peek-a-boo leg. Not to mention, we had some boo'd up parties hit the red carpet: Lil Uzi Vert and JT, new-couple-alert Coi Leray and Pressa, and the sometimes-controversialLil Durk and India Royale, among them.

Check out this round-up of some of the most intriguing looks of the night. 

summer walker bet awards 2021

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Summer Walker stunned in a mesh baby-blue bodycon dress showing off her incredibly toned figure. This marks one of the first times during award season we've seen the notoriously private songstress. 

Meanwhile, Saweetie left little to the imagination in her purple ensemble, while Megan thee Stallion donned a goddess-style white gown. 

saweetie 2021 bet awards
Rich Fury/Getty Images

megan thee stallion 2021 bet awards

Rich Fury/Getty Images

tyler the creator 2021

Rich Fury/Getty Images
lil durk india royale bet awards 2021
Rich Fury/Getty Images
lil uzi jt bet awards 2021
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Rich Fury/Getty Images

JT and Lil Uzi shared a kiss on the red carpet, while the City Girls both were body-hugging mesh looks. 

lil nas x
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

mulatto bet awards 2021

Rich Fury/Getty Images

coi leray and pressa 2021 bet awards

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

migos bet awards 2021

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Flo Milli and Lil Nas X posed for pictures on the carpet in one of many of the "Montero" artist's looks of the night

Check out more looks from Chloe Bailey, Ciara, and more. 

LIL DURK AND INDIA AT BET AWARDS 2021

Lil Durk & India Royale - Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

jack harlow and lil nas x bet awards 2021

Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X - Rich Fury/Getty Images

lil kim 2021

Lil Kim backstage - Paras Griffin/Getty Images