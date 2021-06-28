The BET 2021 Awards took place over the weekend and marked the first in-person ceremony following the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual awards show had a lot to make up for and did just that. The ceremony was complete with impressive performances from the biggest names in music right now like Lil Nas X, Megan thee Stallion, City Girls, and more.

Cardi B stole the show with her pregnancy reveal during a surprise appearance for Migos' "Type Sh*t," while Lil Uzi and JT packed on the PDA while walking the red carpet. Megan thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine also showed off their couple status. Coi Leray and Pressa made their red carpet debut as a couple as well, embracing each other as they posed for cameras.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Coi rocked her signature style on the red carpet, pairing an itsy-bitsy crop top with low-waisted jeans. Pressa complimented her orange cropped top with orange sneakers, topping off the look with a white vest-style top and gray pants.

Reactions to the couple's outfits were mixed across social media. Some praised Coi for her daring look and confidence, while others body-shamed the "No More Parties" artist for her petite frame.

Check out some more reactions to Coi Leray and Pressa's couple red carpet debut.