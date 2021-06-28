The star-studded 2021 BET Awards took place on Sunday (June 27). Of the many iconic moments throughout the night, a few highlights include Cardi B's surprise pregnancy reveal, the colossal DMX tribute performance, and Lil' Kim revealing she's down to do a Verzuz battle with Nicki Minaj.

Elsewhere, different celeb guests debuted intriguing looks. One person earning buzz across social media for her look is Zendaya, who opted to pay homage to a similar look Beyoncé wear in 2003 at the 3rd annual BET Awards. The Emmy-winning actress rocked a purple Versace gown that's a more red-carpet-appropriate version of Bey's performance outfit.



Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Zendaya's show-stopping look came courtesy of her stylist, Law Roach, who proudly took to Instagram to share a slow-mo video of the actress' look as she strutted to Beyoncé's "Crazy In Love." He wrote, “Paying homage to the Queen Beyoncé wearing @versace SS2003 ..... get you a stylist with an ARCHIVE!!!!”

The look was completed by a pair of Stuart Weitzman shoes and Bulgari yellow diamonds. The post was filled with praise from the look, and she also received large amounts of acclaim across social media.

Comparatively, the look in question that inspired Zendaya came from Bey's 2003 BET Awards performance where she donned a short, pleated version of the dress. She performed "Crazy In Love" with then-boyfriend Jay-Z, the first single off her chart-topping debut album Dangeorusly In Love.