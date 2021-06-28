Method Man, Griselda, and more came together at the BET Awards, Sunday, to perform a tribute for the late legendary rapper DMX. The star-studded performance included Method Man performing an a cappella rendition of DMX's 1998 single "Get at Me Dog," actor Michael K. Williams performing "Slippin" and "What's My Name," Swizz Beatz and the LOX remixing "Ruff Ryders Anthem," and much more.



Method Man told EW that it was a privilege to be invited to perform during the ceremony.

"There were so many people that DMX impacted through his journey, so many people that knew him as he went from Earl to DMX that they could have chose to be there," he told the publication. "The fact that they chose me, again, I am honored, it's a privilege. And I didn't get to say goodbye at his wake or at his funeral, even though I was invited. This would be a nice way for me to say farewell."

DMX died back in April after suffering a heart attack at the age of 50. In the wake of his death, tributes poured out from around the hip-hop community, and a massive funeral was held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. On May 28th, his posthumous album Exodus was released.

Check out the tribute below.

