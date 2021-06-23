Though he passed away at the age of 50 in April, DMX will be forever immortalized through his musical legacy. Having impacted no shortage of emcees, X remains beloved by his peers, many of whom came forward to contribute to his recent Exodus project.

Now, it has been confirmed that the late rapper will receive a tribute performance at the upcoming BET Awards, which are set to take place on Sunday, June 27th.

Jerod Harris/WireImage/Getty Images

Lined up to take the stage are longtime DMX collaborator Swizz Beatz, as well as Busta Rhymes, who previously worked with DMX on Anarchy highlight "Why We Die." Method Man is on board to pay homage to X, with whom he connected on "Grand Finale," "4,3,2,1," and Limp Bizkit's "Urban Assault" remix to "Rollin." The Griselda trio, who linked with X on Exodus cut "Hood Blues," will also be holding it down for the Ruff Ryder legend.

Apparently, the artists will perform covers of some of DMX's biggest hits, as well as several cuts from X's latest album. Billboard confirms that "Party Up (Up in Here)," "Ruff Ryder's Anthem," "What's My Name?" "Get at Me Dog," and "DMX Prayer" are all slated to be included. In addition to the stacked list of contributing emcees, The Wire's own Michael K. Williams will also appear in the memorial, which was put together by Swizz Beatz.

Be sure to check out the BET Awards this Sunday to catch the DMX tribute performance in full. Rest in peace to one of hip-hop's greatest.

[via]