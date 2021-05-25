mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DMX & Griselda Put In Work On "Hood Blues"

Mitch Findlay
May 25, 2021 12:24
DMX, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and Conway The Machine spit bars on new "Exodus" single "Hood Blues."


DMX's upcoming Exodus is dropping Friday, and today marks the arrival of the long-awaited Griselda collaboration "Hood Blues." Featuring lengthy verses from Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and Conway The Machine, the lyrically-driven posse cut captures the grimy and raw energy previously seen on It's Dark And Hell Is Hot. 

Clocking in at four and a half minutes, "Hood Blues" provides ample space for each emcee to hold it down. Given that this one was recorded prior to X's tragic passing, it's all the more rewarding to see the chemistry unfolding as the track progresses. Following up Westside, Benny, and Machine, X holds it down with the closing statement. "I grew up with the dark side, apartheid, where going against the grain would get you kidnapped and hog-tied," he growls, his intimidating presence emphasized by his signature growls. "X the illest ni*ga, realest ni*ga /never been scared, I'm a fearless nig*a."

Check out "Hood Blues" now, and look for DMX's upcoming posthumous album Exodus to drop on Friday, May 28th. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I grew up at the dark side, apartheid
Where goin' against the grain will get you kidnapped and hogtied
X the illest ni*ga, realest ni*ga
Never been scared, I'm a fearless ni*ga
Got that cannon that'll remove your head and shoulders
Cats that play in the street get ran over

