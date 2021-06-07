DMX's first posthumous album, Exodus, has landed at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart, after its first week of release. The late rap legend's eighth studio album sold an estimated 32,000 total album-equivalent units.

The project was spearheaded by X's close collaborator, Swizz Beatz, and features a number of music's biggest names such as Nas, JAY-Z, Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys, and many more.



As for streaming, Exodus was played over 22 million times by fans. Since his death, X's streaming numbers have risen by over 1,000%.

Beatz recently spoke about the creation of the new project, with GQ:

The way I'm showing up now is the way that I've been showing up for years. It's not even nothing new to me. I don't deserve credit for it because other people weren't doing it because I'm just doing what I'm supposed to do. And so, me going all out and pulling out all of the stops and all of the names to celebrate with him and even these listening sessions and all these interviews... It's what I'm supposed to do. And I'm happy to do what I'm supposed to do for my brother.

