Here's a full list of 2021 BET Award winners.
The 2021 BET Awards will be going down tonight at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre with host Taraji P. Henson. Following last year's show, the physical return of the 2021 edition of the BET Awards has been highly anticipated among fans and artists alike. The network was forced to adjust the broadcast in 2020 to fit COVID-19 guidelines. Returning in full swing, the show will celebrate the greatest talent in music, film, sports, and more.
The evening with have a stacked list of top-tier talent performing such as Jazmine Sullivan, Lil' Baby, Lil' Durk, City Girls, Migos, and more. This year, DaBaby and Megan thee Stallion lead the nominations with seven each.
With so much talent to being celebrated at the 2021 edition of the acclaimed award show, here's a complete list of all of the award show's nominees and winners.
Album of the Year
After Hours – The Weeknd
Blame It On Baby – DaBaby
Good News – Megan Thee Stallion
Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan - Winner
King’s Disease – Nas
Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle
Best Collaboration
Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled f/ Drake – “Popstar”
Jack Harlow f/ DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – “What’s Poppin” (Remix)
Megan Thee Stallion f/ DaBaby – “Cry Baby”
Pop Smoke f/ Lil Baby & DaBaby – “For the Night”
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R. - Winner
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
6lack
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Best New Artist
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon - Winner
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
Best Group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Silk Sonic - Winner
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion - Winner
Latto
Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby - Winner
Pop Smoke
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Bebe Winans – “In Jesus Name”
Cece Winans – “Never Lost”
H.E.R. – “Hold Us Together”
Kirk Franklin – “Strong God”
Marvin Sapp – “Thank You For It All”
Tamela Mann – “Touch From You”
BET Her Award
Alicia Keys f/ Khalid – “So Done”
Brandy f/ Chance The Rapper – “Baby Mama”
Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”
Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl”
Ciara f/ Ester Dean – “Rooted”
SZA – “Good Days”
Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (Uk)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Young T & Bugsey (Uk)
Youssoupha (France)
Viewer’s Choice Award
Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled f/ Drake – “Popstar”
Drake f/ Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Megan Thee Stallion f/ Beyoncé – “Savage” (Remix)
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Video of the Year
Cardi B – “Up”
Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” - Winner
Chloe X Halle – “Do It”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Drake f/ Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Best Movie
Coming 2 America
Judas And The Black Messiah
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
One Night In Miami
Soul
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Best Actress
Andra Day - Winner
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Best Actor
Aldis Hodge
Chadwick Boseman
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith Stanfield
Youngstars Award
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Michael Epps
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award
A’ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
Naomi Osaka - Winner
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Sportsman of the Year Award
Kyrie Irving
Lebron James - Winner
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry