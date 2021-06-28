On Sunday night, one of the biggest annual televised Hip-Hop and R&B events returned, as several of the most notable Black musicians hit Los Angeles for the 21st BET Awards. As usual, the awards ceremony sparked hilarious discourse about the wild red carpet looks, and there was the massive mid-show reveal that Cardi B is pregnant and expecting her second child with Migos rapper Offset.

The night was absolutely full of surprises, but one of the biggest ones came after the BET Awards had concluded. Apparently, Yung Miami and Megan Thee Stallion linked up after the awards show, and things surprisingly got pretty steamy.



Yung Miami/Instagram

Yung Miami and JT were commemorating their recent accomplishments at the "City Girls Celebration Dinner," which was hosted by QC and Cîroc, and stars like Megan Thee Stallion and Chloe from Chloe x Halle were in attendance. As seen above in the screenshot from Yung Miami's Instagram story, the City Girls rapper and Meg seemed to just be hanging out together at the afterparty, but shocking footage reveals that the two rappers actually shared a kiss at one point during the night.

Yung Miami can be seen leaning into Megan with her head back and mouth open when the Good News artist pulls her in suddenly and gives her a quick, passionate kiss. As they kiss, you can hear the people at the party start to cheer, and when they pull apart from each other, both of them start laughing. Check out the footage of Megan Thee Stallion and Yung Miami kissing each other below.

