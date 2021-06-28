Lil Nas X put on a jawdropping performance of his viral track, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," at the BET Awards, Sunday night, pulling out all the stops for an Egyptian pharaoh-inspired set.

At the end of his performance, Nas kissed one of his backup dancers. The crowd continued to applaud while Naomi Campbell began presenting the next award.



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," despite its popularity, has repeatedly been admonished by conservative media pundits for the satanic music video released with the single. Nas recently admitted that he expected the video to gain traction on Fox News before it was released.

"Even when I was planning the video, I was like, 'Oh, this is definitely going to hit Fox News,'" Nas told Desus & Mero. "I definitely didn't expect the outrage as much as it was at all, especially like, governors tweeting me.... It's like, you don't have anything better to do?"

He also spoke about the infamous shoes that he released in conjunction with the song as well.

“I don’t think anyone actually returned them,” Nas said of Nike's cease-and-desist letter. “I can’t even get any more for my siblings and stuff, and so that sucks with the cancellation and what not, but I got my own pair so that’s good.”

Nas was not nominated for any BET awards, but you can find the full list of winners here.

Check out Nas's performance below.

[Via]