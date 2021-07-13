Now that the individual XXL Freshman freestyles have been released in their entirety, it's time for the main event: the group cypher. A tradition that has endured in spite of a shifting musical climate, many remain interested in seeing how the latest crop of Freshman inductees fare in a setting where bars are, at least ostensibly, at the forefront.

Today, XXL has dropped the first video, featuring DDG, Lakeyah, Morray, and Coi Leray holding it down. Over a bouncy instrumental from Nick Mira and John Luther, DDG sets it off with the opening verse. "Life's short but this clip is longer than Jamaican hair," he raps. "Never have I claimed to be a gangster but it's safer here."

Quality Control's Lakeyah goes second, shouting out Coach K and P in her opening bars. "I'm feeling like I can't be fucked with, I don't mean to be cocky," she spits. "But the competition ain't switching up the flows and the topics." Her bars certainly leave an impression on Morray, who slides in afterward with a melodic dose of gangsta rap. "I said I had something written but fuck it n***a ain't gon' say it," he raps. "The gun on my hip I swear to God I show it I spray it / you n***as better believe what the fuck a n***a sayin."

Coi Leray closes it out with the final verse, highlighting her unique style and delivery. "C-o-i, love it when he say my name," she begins. "I love when he fuck me to the beat / he a freak, fell in love with me -- let's go."

Check out the complete freestyle below, and look for the second round of XXL Freshman to step up in the near future. Who do you think had the standout verse?

WATCH: DDG, Lakeyah, Morray, & Coi Leray spit bars for XXL Freshman Freestyle