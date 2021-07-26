The Rolling Loud festivities in Miami concluded on Sunday night with headliner Post Malone but it was Saturday that was arguably the most eventful. Travis Scott closed out the evening by premiering new music off of Utopia. Lil Durk had an electrifying set that included a live band, an appearance from Lil Baby, and a tribute to King Von. Plus, he brought out Coi Leray so they could before "No More Parties (Remix)."



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Coi Leray, however, didn't have as great of a Rolling Loud experience as Lil Durk, despite performing together. Coi became a target of online slander after footage of the unenthusiastic audience at Rolling Loud stood there seemingly unimpressed by her set. Memes flooded the timeline which Coi ultimately brushed off. However, she also made sure to direct her focus and energy towards Lil Durk and his resilience.

"As much as you went through and go through, you continue to wake up everyday and grind to put on for you and the whole OTF. You inspire me to keep going in this shit and I just wanted to thank you. You really the VOICE & HERO," she tweeted.

Durk later responded with encouraging words for her, especially after witnessing the overwhelming amount of derogatory comments about her. "Just stay focus and be great like you been doing they only play with you till you kill em even more," he tweeted.

With Coi Leray's new album set to drop this fall, it seems as if there might be another Coi x Durk collab on the way.