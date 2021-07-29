Regardless of the backlash she received for her recent XXL freestyle, Coi Leray's confidence remains at one hundred. The rapper-singer took a few hits after the publication shared the freestyle offerings of their current class, and Hip Hop fans were quick to weigh in with their opinions. Leray would return to say that she believed she was the best in the bunch, but in an interview with Complex, she seems to recognize that her peers may have outshined her. However, she still praises her work in the studio.

"Wait 'til they drop behind the scenes, I was lit," she said. "I was saucy, but I knew at the end of the day, I'mma have fun."

"They put me up there with Lakeyah, she's a f*ckin' straight freestyle beast, you know? DDG, pen game crazy. Morray, fire. So, I already knew what I was walking into. Somebody had to be the best and somebody had to be the worst. I just feel like, if I'm not gonna be the best freestyle, I mean, I'm just gonna have fun with my sh*t, do whatever makes me happy."

"But, if you put me in the booth with anybody on that XXL, I guarantee nobody seeing me in the f*ckin' studio, and that's on me," Leray continued. "Fa sho." She said she feels as if "people depend on XXL" as "their moment," but she's "here forever." For Leray, she recognizes that when "you're a superstar, it's bigger than that."

"We just playin' chess." Do you agree that Leray is a beast in the booth? Check out the clip from her interview below.