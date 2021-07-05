Coi Leray's rise in the rap game has not occurred without criticism, though it seems like there's an overwhelming amount of that anytime she steps to the mic. Leray was included on this year's XXL Freshman cover and today, her Freshman freestyle dropped. Even though many of her fans praised her performance, she still faced scrutiny online.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

As fans continuously bring up the fact that her dad is Benzino, Coi shared a post from her brother that fires back at those judging their family and household. "Ya don't know what goes on behind closed doors and how badly some family's struggle. People be so quick to assume on how somebody's life was growing up when MFS don't know shit," the message reads. Coi quickly reposted it to her story, adding, "My baby bro."

After quickly filling her timeline with retweets from fans expressing their love for her freestyle, she made it clear that she's made it this far without the release of an album. Then, she quoted Nicki's verse on "Monster" to reveal how much she's banking off of features. "What nicki say? 50k for a verse no album out ?" she tweeted along with a winking emoji.

Coi LeRay recently released a brand new single with Kodak Black and DJ Mustard last week titled, "At The Top." Check that out here.