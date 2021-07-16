It has been a rough few days on social media for Coi Leray. Back in May, she declared that she's "not a female rapper" and only referred to herself as an artist, but on Thursday (July 15), she dropped a few freestyle bars for fans. This week, Hip Hop received the 2021 XXL Freshman class's freestyle and cypher offerings, and Leray found herself on the receiving end of some harsh criticism from the masses.

"You thought I was about to spit the hottest fire flame," she said on Tuesday (July 13) in response to her critics. "Let me tell y'all something...I feel like, personally, I had the best XXL freestyle. Me and Lakeyah fa sho had the best XXL freestyle. Especially my whole class of the cyphers. I haven't even heard the cyphers, other cyphers yet. And I know we had the best cypher. Especially me."

Leray doubled down on her confident take and now, she's back, this time reading off a few bars that she recently penned. "Wrote this freestyle since we all writing freestyles …. I work better under pressure anyways [sleep emoji] just venting [wink emoji]."

In the uploaded video, Leray's delivery is a far cry from her XXL freestyle and cypher as she ditches her high-pitched, baby-voiced sound and took a different approach. The responses have been a mixed bag, but take a listen for yourself and let us know what you think of Leray's latest freestyle.