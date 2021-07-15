It was just a few months into quarantine when Rico Nasty and Coi Leray took to social media to publicly address their animosity. There has been speculation regarding what led up to the online argument, with Leray later explaining to No Jumper's Adam22 that it stemmed from her association with a makeup artist. At the time, the pair exchanged scathing words.

"@Rico_nastyy when you see me Just make sure you keep that same energy... I showed you love but you just can’t deal with that fact that I MAKE BETTER MUSIC THAN YOU , I LOOK BETTER THAN YOU, I DRESS BETTER THAN YOU , and never in my life have I JOCKED your style," wrote Leray. Rico replied, "I haven’t laughed this hard since idk when . I could hear ur lisp through this . Shut up d*ck eater."

After the heat dissipated, Rico was asked if she would ever collaborate with Leray and she quickly answered, "No." In 2019, Rico Nasty was included in XXL's Freshman class alongside other artists like Blueface and Cordae, and following Coi Leray's controversial raps with this year's Freshman team, people began pitting the women against one another once again.

Fans of both artists compared Rico and Leray's freestyles and cyphers, and fans believe Rico addressed the situation with a short tweet. "Stop the comparison that sh*t embarrassing," she wrote. It's a line from XXXTentacion's "#PROUDCATOWNERREMIX," but people assumed Rico was doing more than just dropping off lyrics.

Meanwhile, Leray has openly stated that she believes she had the best cypher and freestyle for her XXL offerings as her performances continue to be scrutinized.