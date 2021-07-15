Coi Leray declared herself to be the best dressed XXL Freshman on Twitter, Thursday. She added that she's not the "best" but instead the "greatest."

"Well it’s safe to say I was the best dressed," she wrote.

She added in another tweet: "I might not be the best but I am the greatest."



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

As for her competition, other XXL Freshmen included Pooh Shiesty, Morray, Iann Dior, Layekah, DDG, 42 Dugg, Rubi Rose, Blxst, Toosii, and Flo Milli.

After her freestyle was released, Leray said on IG live that she had the best performance.

"You thought I was about to spit the hottest fire flame," she said. "Let me tell y'all something...I feel like, personally, I had the best XXL freestyle. Me and Lakeyah fa sho had the best XXL freestyle. Especially my whole class of the cyphers. I haven't even heard the cyphers, other cyphers yet. And I know we had the best cypher. Especially me."

Earlier in the day, Leray was added to the lineup for Jay-Z's Made In America festival which will be held on Saturday, September 4, and Sunday, September 5 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, PA.

Check out Leray's tweets below.