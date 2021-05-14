Coi Leray says she doesn't want to be classified as a "female rapper" when it comes to "competition shit" and prefers to be considered an "artist."

"I’m not a female rapper. I’m a artist. Leave that rap competition shit for the rappers. I just want to make good music and have a good time," she tweeted, Friday morning.

She added: "It’s enough for everybody to eat. Get it how you live."



Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

Despite the designation change, Leray certainly shows love to female rappers. Earlier this week, she mentioned that Nicki Minaj is her new motivation.

"Nicki Minaj so bad," she tweeted on Wednesday. "Nicki Pink Richard Mille is my new motivation for today. I can’t stop thinking about that damn watch."

Minaj released her first album since 2018, Beam Me Up Scotty, on Friday.

Leray is in the midst of a major come-up. She was recently received one of the music industry's biggest co-signs when Drake posted a picture from one of her performances on his Instagram story.

The 24-year-old, who celebrated her birthday on May 11th, recently teamed up with Pooh Shiesty for a cinematic new video for their song for "BIG PURR," which you can find here.