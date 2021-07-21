The people commenting on Coi Leray's social media profiles seemingly don't want to see her win because after the rising star called herself the "best new artist," hundreds of haters slid into her comments to tell her that they disagree.

The rapper has been facing a lot of slander as of late -- even more than usual -- following her cypher for the XXL Freshman list. She spit some bars alongside Morray, DDG, and Lakeyah but people weren't feeling her flows. She didn't give the people much to work with, only going for about thirty seconds before repeating her now-infamous "we all get money" line and twerking, and the critics won't let her live it all down. When she claimed she was the best new artist this week, Coi was met with a bunch of comments from fans who think there are more deserving names for that title.

"Cap that freestyle was hotdog water," said the top commenter. "Who lied to you," asked another fan. Scrolling through the comments section, you'll have a difficult time finding anything positive -- it really feels like Coi Leray has become rap's favorite punching bag.

Despite all of the recent rudeness in her comments, Coi seems to be elevating higher than before, preparing her debut album for release in the coming months. This is the most attention that Coi has ever gotten and she's making sure she does what it takes to continue riling up her detractors.

What do you think? Is Coi Leray "best new artist" or nah?



Instagram