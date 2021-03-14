Papoose Unveils "February" Mixtape

Papoose came with some sad news earlier this year when he announced that he would be retiring from rap. At a time when lyrical artists aren't dominating the game as they once was, Pap is here to fill in the void with slick wordplay and solid overall bars. This week, the rapper returned with his mixtape February. The rapper's latest body of work is a nine-track effort where he just snaps over production, proving that he's one of the nicest to ever touch a mic. He even touches Big L's "Ebonics" beat and offers a solid update appropriate for 2021.

Check out the latest from Papoose below.