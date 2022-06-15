Folks aren't quite finished discussing those 2014 tweets from Saucy Santana that resurfaced in recent days. Social media loves to dig up those old messages and this time, they found a few that showed the rapper making disparaging remarks about Beyoncé and her daughter, Blue Ivy, At the time, Baby Blue was about two-years-old, and Santana tweeted about her being "nappy headed" and not as good as other celebrity children. FOX Soul's Cocktails with Queens tackled the topic and didn't mince words.

LisaRaye McCoy told Jordan that she didn't want to know her thoughts, but Jordan was insistent. Vivica Fox chimed in and told McCoy that if Santana said those things about her granddaughter, she would go off. McCoy retorted that her granddaughter doesn't have nappy hair.

"It would automatically make me go, 'Who the hell? and Who are you? You don't know me, you don't know her, I don't give a sh*t.' And I would have took it there because I don't think that they even care that much. I don't think they care about his comment, really," said McCoy.

Jordan added, "Saying Blue Ivy has nappy hair is very ridiculous, A. B, the child is doing better than 99.9 percent of people in America." She also didn't like that Santana pitted Blue Ivy against Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's eldest child, North West. Jordan believed those remarks, if they needed to be stated, should be shared among "your little shady group in a text message."

"But to put that on Twitter? And Saucy," she added. "You ain't Miss America yourself, I'm sorry. I hate when people do that and talk about a kid and, you know what I'm saying? You have a lot of things going on with you."

Meanwhile, 10-year-old Blue Ivy continues to live the good life with her proud father Jay-Z by her side as they recently hit up Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Watch Cocktails with Queens below.