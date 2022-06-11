After attacking people who had negative things to say about his past tweets, the backlash against Saucy Santana has only increased. Earlier today (June 10), Santana went viral—not over his new single "Booty" featuring Latto or some viral dance craze, but old tweets reared their ugly heads. In them, Santana went after Beyoncé and the singer's daughter, Blue Ivy. The posts were pulled from 2014 and in them, Santana called a then Baby Blue Ivy "nappy headed" as an insult and claimed he preferred Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's North West.

As several of his old tweets became trending topics, Santana returned to call out "fake woke" people who were "miserable" enough to dig through his past remarks. He noted that he was "broke and miserable" at the time, but he stood ten toes down on not owing the public an apology.



Meanwhile, Santana has a show in Houston this weekend, and that just happens to be Beyoncé's extremely dedicated hometown. The city goes all out for the megastar, and local hitmaker BeatKing tweeted his thoughts, telling Santana to make things right before paying a visit.

"Bruh you need to just apologize on stage tomorrow at Summer Jam cause you got a whole show in Houston tomorrow and the Houston BeyHive hit a lil different [weary face emoji," he wrote. Santana didn't appreciate the post, telling BeatKing that he texted him to help get on a track with Yung Miami, so publicly tweeting him wasn't necessary.

BeatKing added, "You saw the text and didn't reply lol but you can reply on Twitter about apologizing to a child [thinking face emoji] Was just tryna warn you about my city (PUBLICLY) to maybe ease the tension tomorrow but you got it [okay hand emoji][100 emoji]." Santana was unmoved, saying he was ready for the crowd tomorrow and had no intention of apologizing to the public.

