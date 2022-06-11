Another artist is in the hot seat after past tweets have surfaced. Today (June 10), Saucy Santana delivered his new single "Booty" which hosted a feature from his labelmate, Latto. The track samples the horn section included in Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love"—a song that sampled that same portion from The Chi-Lites's “Are You My Woman? (Tell Me So)." Santana's latest release has the public speculating about Beyoncé possibly working with Sanatana in the future, but some social media users have revisited old tweets that show the Florida star speaking negatively about Bey and her loved ones.

In one tweet, Santana references someone who said they wanted to be Blue Ivy. He replied, "Nappy headed... or [eyeballs emoji]." There was a period when trolls were making fun of Baby Blue Ivy because she wore her natural hair instead of having it straightened.

Another person compared Blue to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North West, stating that the latter child was better. "Just said this yesterday," Santana responded. In a tweet about Beyoncé's "pregnancy glow," the rapper stated that the music icon "look dry to me," and he even admitted in another post that his Twitter account was suspended over his messages about Bey.

The micro-blogging platform lit up with reactions from the BeyHive as they gave him the ultimate grief. Santana reacted by calling his critics "fake woke," adding that no one cares about old tweets. "Tryna ruin ppl Careers cuz you at home miserable and broke," he added. "I was miserable and broke too making childish, hateful tweets in 2014. I'm 28 years old. A grown ass adult. A completely different mindset on life from when I was 20. But, y'all knew dat."

Check it all below.