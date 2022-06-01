Summer has yet to officially begin, but Saucy Santana's fans are under the impression that his upcoming single – which he teased on social media earlier today – will become the song of the season in no time. On Tuesday, May 31st, the "Material Girl" hitmaker gave us a taste of "Booty," a twerk-worthy anthem that includes a sample of Beyoncé's "Crazy In Love."

Queen B is not one to give samples lightly (remember when she made Fivio Foreign rework "What's My Name" until she felt it was respectful enough to clear the Destiny's Child sample of "Say My Name" for his B.I.B.L.E album?), but Santana's sticky sound must've been enough to convince her to give him permission.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

On top of that, the former City Girls makeup artist also teased that someone's going to be featured with him on the track, and as Uproxx notes, he's reached a calibre where we might be able to expect a pretty big name to come through – though some are still skeptical.

"I want Nicki [Minaj] but it's probably Light Skin Keisha or something," one user wrote. "I need @MissyElliot on this remix the way she remixed 'Crazy In Love,'" someone else added.

Elliot saw the post, and even replied with, "Whoa, lol this a real throwback. And love Saucy," giving the rising star his flowers.

Other hopeful names tossed around included Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe Bailey, JT, and Yung Miami – check it all out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

