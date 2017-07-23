vivica fox
- Pop CultureVivica Fox Goes Off On Joe Budden After He Disses Megan Thee StallionBudden says he just doens't like Meg, and Vivica now tells him to "sit yo b*tch ass down." By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureVivica Fox Is Concerned With Nick Cannon Having So Many Kids: "I Just Don't Like It"Claudia Jordan chimed in to question if Nick really has "time for all these kids" when he's running an "empire."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureClaudia Jordan Talks Saucy Santana's Blue Ivy Tweets: "You Ain't Miss America Yourself"She, like many people, wasn't a fan of Santana's resurfaced tweets about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's eldest.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureVivica Fox Cries Over Will Smith Oscars Slap, Says Jada Has Taken "No Accountability"Fox has worked with both Will and Jada, saying that prior to this incident, Will was poised to be "this generation's Sidney Poitier."By Erika Marie
- MusicVivica Fox Praises Nicki Minaj For Including "Set If Off" Reference In "DWHAP?" Music VideoThe shout-out found its way to Nicki's doorstep and the rapper responded on social media.By Erika Marie
- GramVivica Fox Claps Back At 50 Cent's GF: "Don't Get Nervous!"Jamia Haines aka Cuban Link left a comment after watching Fox's interview where she called Fif "the love of my life."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsVivica Fox Talks 50 Cent Breakup, His GF Cuban Link Chimes InVivica details 50 Cent breaking up with her over the radio & Haines commented on the actress calling Fif "the love of my life."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureClaudia Jordan Questions If Hitmaka Has Sex RegularlyThe megaproducer recently spoke with "Drink Champs" about having sex with a few celebrity women, and Claudia said it "reaks of a man who isn't used to getting p*ssy."By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentYoung Ma Shares Casting Idea For "Set It Off" RemakeYoung Ma might be onto something. By Aida C.
- MusicVivica A. Fox Speaks Nothing But Facts On Nicki Minaj & Cardi B FeudVivica A. Fox implies that Nicki's passive aggressive behavior triggered the attack by Cardi B.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentVivica A. Fox Shades Phaedra Parks Hard Over 50 Cent PostVivica A. Fox has no time for the fake love.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Questions Vivica A. Fox's Timing: "Not After 14 Years"50 Cent says that if a man were making the same comments as Vivica A. Fox, the reaction would be much different.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentVivica A. Fox Describes Sex Life With 50 CentNearly 15 years after their relationship, Vivica A. Fox shares details of her sex life with 50 Cent.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Reacts To Vivica A. Fox's Claims About Their Sex LifeVivica A. Fox says sex life with 50 Cent was PG-13 rated.By Alex Zidel
- Original Content50 Cent's 10 Pettiest Moments50 is the king of petty.By Jae Pascal