The NBA Finals have taken over as tonight (June 13), we're in the thick of Game 5 in the series. The Golden State Warriors have been facing off against the Boston Celtics, and at the time of this publication, the series is tied 2-2. There have been plenty of takeaway moments during these games as every play and call comes under heavy scrutiny, but celebrities sitting courtside have also captured the attention of the cameras.

As this series intensifies, the star-studded sidelines are seeing more famous faces, including a daddy-daughter moment between Jay-Z and Blue Ivy. Mom Beyoncé wasn't on the scene but viewers continue to be surprised at just how big young Blue is getting.



Ezra Shaw / Staff / Getty Images

With parents like Jay and Bey, Blue Ivy is used to the constant attention her family receives when they attend events. A cameraperson filmed the father-daughter together and Jay was happy and all laughs to have his mini-me by his side, even putting his arm around her neck. It was a move that caused the internet to crack jokes as Blue seemed embarrassed by her father's affections. It was something that only made Jay-Z give her a big kiss on the cheek.

Meanwhile, this is the first sighting of Blue Ivy since she was a trending topic over the weekend. Social media users pulled up Saucy Santana's old tweets where he made disparaging remarks about Blue Ivy back in 2014 when she was just a toddler. He faced backlash and later, Beyoncé's cousin Beyincé seemingly reacted by sharing a positive message to Black girls.

Check out Jay and Blue Ivy below.