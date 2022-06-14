It's an exciting day for hip-hop heads. XXL Magazine has unleashed their annual Freshman Class round-up, following last year's induction of Coi Leray, Pooh Shiesty, Morray, Iann Dior, Lakeyah, DDG, 42 Dugg, Blxst, Rubi Rose, Toosii, and Flo Milli.

In their announcement post, the publication shared, "The 2022 XXL Freshman Class is breaking the mould. They refuse to conform to the norm, and pride themselves on creating a fresh sound in hip-hop. Like the classes that came before them, these newly inducted rappers are aiming for superstardom."

This year's list kicks off with Nardo Wick and Doechii, followed by SoFaygo, Babyface Ray, Kali, KayCyy, Cochise, Big30, KenTheMan, Big Scarr, Saucy Santana, and finally, 10th spot winner (though there were 12 names honoured this year) – BabyTron.

While the announcement (and the reactions) are half the fun, over the coming weeks XXL will be dropping off exclusive interviews with each of the artists, and not to mention the cyphers where they'll get to showcase their skills over beats made by Mississippi's own Wheezy Outta Here.





A promotional video for the upcoming July 13th XXL Freshman issue also hit the internet today, with some of the stars breaking down what this opportunity means to them.

"It's a big accolade, you turn into like... a statue," a male voice said. "XXL is kind of like the gate-keeper of hip-hop," a female voice added. "If you're not on the list, you're not getting in."

Check it out below, and let us know what your thoughts on 2022's Freshman Class are in the comment section.

