Christina Milian is expecting her third child, and her second with Matt Pokora, her boyfriend of three years. The singer and actress shared the news on Instagram with a romantic sunset photo of the couple and her new baby bump, captioned “You and Me, + 3.”

Pokora, excited as ever for his second child with the entertainer, also took the news to Instagram with a heartwarming photo of their son Isaiah, born in late January, with his hand on Milian’s baby bump.

Only ten months ago, the couple welcomed their baby boy Isaiah to the world. While this will be their second child together, it's Milian’s third as she has one baby with ex-husband, R&B singer The-Dream. Friends of the “Dip It Low” singer, including Desi Perkins, Draya Michele, and Tamar Braxton sent their congratulations in the comments for her new bundle of joy. Kelly Rowland shared her excitement for Milian and her beau commenting, “Congratulations!!”

The couple began dating in August 2017, and Milian didn’t hesitate to let the world know how happy they were as a unit. She was featured in the French singer’s sexy “Ouh Na Na” music video in 2019 and, since then, they've shared adorable photos on Instagram.

In other news, Cassie and Alex Fine also announced today that they are expecting their second child as a couple. Huge congratulations to both!