Christina Milian and Matthieu Tota have been dating for close to two years and may have made things a little more official, The Daily Mail reports. Christina was spotted by paparazzi in West Hollywood this past weekend and was wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger, boasting nothing but smiles.

After the photos made their rounds on the internet, Christina's representatives were quick to shut down the engagement rumors but it doesn't mean it's not coming soon since the "Dip It Low" singer has previously discussed how great her relationship is going.

“I’m really happy with the type of person I’m with. He’s honest, and we have a really great relationship,” the singer previously stated. “This is different than anything I’ve ever experienced and I’m really happy that the universe brought us together.”

Christina has a daughter, Violet, from her previous relationship with The Dream and still wants to have more children when the time is right. “I definitely want to have another child in the future," she said. "I don’t know when it would be, but I kind of feel like because I know I want two, I know that whenever it happens, I’ll be ready! I’ll let God handle that!”