Cassie has a bun in the oven… again! The singer announced that she and her husband, Alex Fine, are expecting their second child in a beautiful announcement video via Instagram on Thursday (December 10).

Cassie also showed off her pregnancy glow in a breathtaking photoshoot captioned, “Can’t wait to meet you.” The comment section was filled with love from friends, family, and her husband, who is absolutely crazy about her.

Jasmine Sanders, well known by her stage name Golden Barbie, as well as Lauren London, Karrueche Tran, Khloé Kardashian, and others all rushed to congratulate the growing family on their huge news.

Alex Fine had an agenda of his own. The personal trainer commented, “Wow wow wow wow what are you doing?? You trying to have three?”

Alex Fine, Cassie’s spouse since August 2019, shared his excitement on his own page. Fine shared a video filled with toothy smiles from their first child Frankie, whom they welcomed to the world a year ago.

“Fine Family just got bigger, heart just got Fuller, light just got brighter. So blessed to be a dad to the best little girl and husband to the best wife,” Fine shared.

Fans took their excitement to Twitter and they couldn’t be happier for Cassie’s announcement after a decade of complications with rapper Diddy. They split officially in 2018, and Cassie went public with her relationship with Alex Fine shortly after. The couple is as happy as ever. Who knows when we’ll get baby number three?