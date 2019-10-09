Cassie and her man Alex Fine tied the knot in Malibu last month after only getting engaged one month before in August. The happy couple is expecting their first child together which means Cassie showcased her growing baby bump as she walked down the aisle on her special day. We've only been treated to a few images from the wedding and now the "Me & U" singer has shared one that shows off her lovely bouquet and a better shot of her wedding dress.

We can't confirm when Alex and Cassie's baby is due but we do know that the singer is looking forward to raising a girl and having her daughter be proud of her.

"[I want to be] the kind of role model that shows her that she can be whomever she wants to be and that she has all of the love and support in the world," Cassie explained.

"I hope to make her understand the bigger picture in life and that you don’t have to solely be one thing in this world. I want her to know that she can choose. My music is just part of a legacy that I wish to leave behind, for her and other women to be inspired by."