After sharing their engagement, marriage, and pregnancy journeys with the world via social media, Cassie Ventura and husband Alex Fine are giving fans a sneak peek at their newborn daughter. The in-love couple never ceases to share their romance, but they can't get enough of this new love as parents.

Cassie shared a black and white photo to Instagram that hides her baby's face but shows her tiny body as the singer's hand holds her little arm. "She’s just different. Frankie Stone Fine. My BFF," Cassie wrote in the caption. Alex uploaded a blurry photo at the same time as his wife that showed the glowing family of three.

"My greatest Loves. These two girls made me the luckiest man on earth. #TheFines," he said. Plenty of their friends offered up support and congratulatory messages. Lala Anthony and Gabrielle Union dropped off heart emojis while Khloé Kardashian wrote, "Congratulations beautiful!!!! You’re a mommy!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

In July, Cassie told L’official that she was excited for this new chapter in her life. "My priorities have absolutely changed, not just for creating an amazing future and life for my daughter, but because I want her to be proud of me," she said. Check out the family photos below.