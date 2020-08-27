As her fans await music news from Cassie Ventura's camp, the singer is having the time of her life. Cassie's life has dramatically changed in a short period of time as she's married Alex Fine and welcomed their daughter into the world within the span of a year. For over a decade, people connected Cassie to Diddy, but after the former couple called it quits, she's reclaiming her own light outside of the Bad Boy mogul's shadow.

Wednesday (August 26) marked Cassie's 34th birthday, and after recently shedding the 60-ish pounds she put on during her pregancy, the singer has returned with a few sexy shots in celebration of her big day. Of course, Cassie's husband couldn't help but pen a love-filled message to his wife.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life. Every morning I wake up to you and Frankie and I ask god why I’m this lucky it seems like a dream," Alex wrote. "I love you with every ounce of my being and can’t wait for all our family adventures. You’re the most beautiful, loving, strong wife and mama in the world. I know it’s ya bday but I will always celebrate you every day. ❤️❤️❤️." Check out the couples photos below.