A congratulations are in order for singer Christina Milian and her boyfriend Matt Pokora, as the pair have officially welcomed their newborn baby boy today!

Named Isaiah, which comes from Hebrew origin and means "God is salvation," Christina's new bundle of joy looks just as "simply perfect" as she describes him as in her Instagram reveal post seen above. "And so we begin," Milian wrote to describe the journey she's about to endure as a mommy of two. As we all know, the "AM To PM" singer has a 9-year-old daughter, Violet Madison, from her previous relationship with super producer The-Dream. This is the first child for her and Pokora, who's also a singer and made his claim to fame on the international singing competition series Popstars in 2003 as a member of the group Linkup before becoming a solo star in his own right a year later. The pair have been dating since 2017.

Congrats again to both Christina Milian and Matt Pokora on the new baby boy, in addition to Violet Madison who is now officially a big sister! While this means we won't be getting anymore beautiful preggo pics from Christina on the 'Gram (yet!), take a look below at some of our faves throughout her most recent pregnancy journey: