Christina Milian and her possible fiance Matt Pokora have been dating since 2017 and now they've come through with a big announcement since they're expecting their first child together. The "Dip It Low" singer shared a lovely photo to Instagram that sees she and Matt smiling wide while holding an ultrasound image. "New release 2020! What a blessing! Let’s do this babe," she wrote alongside the photo.

Christina already has one child, a daughter named Violet Madison with her ex-husband The Dream. The 37-year-old has opened up in the past about her new love Matt and why they work so well together. “He’s honest and we have a really great relationship,” she said. “This is different than anything I’ve ever experienced and I’m really happy the universe brought us together.”

Suspicions of the duo being engaged began in June when Christina was spotted out and about with a big rock on her special finger. “I definitely want to have another child in the future," she previously said. "I don’t know when it would be, but I kind of feel like because I know I want two, I know that whenever it happens, I’ll be ready! I’ll let God handle that!”

Clearly, they're ready.