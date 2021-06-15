The fallout from Chrissy Teigen's recent scandal has been heavy. She was known as the quirky, clap-backing model mogul wife of John Legend who often got under Donald Trump's skin, but after Courtney Stodden revealed that Teigen told her to take her own life when they were just a teen, Teigen faced backlash. There were reports that her products were being pulled from shelves and Teigen exited an acting gig, and following weeks of silence, Teigen has reemerged with a statement.

She opened by saying that the last few weeks have been "VERY humbling" as she contemplated the poor decisions that have led her to this place. "I want you to know I've been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate 'sit here and think about what you've done,'" she wrote.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"Not a single moment has passed where I haven't felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I've said in the past," she continued. "As you know, a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced. I'm truly ashamed of them... I've apologized publicly to one person, but there are others — and more than just a few — who need to say I'm sorry to. I'm in the process of privately reaching out to the people I insulted."

She added that she realizes that there will be people who don't want to hear from her. "I was a troll, full stop. And I'm sorry." Teigen went into a lengthy explanation about her social media behavior, calling herself "insecure" and "immature." She wrote that reading through her past tweets has caused her to "cringe to my core," feelings that she believes she deserves.

"I'm telling you this for context, not seeking or deserving any sympathy." You can read through her full statement by swiping below.