Once one to tweet her every thought, Chrissy Teigen has been noticeably absent from social media as of late. The model and television personality dramatically deleted her Twitter in March after constant criticism, returning the following month with the sentiment, "I choose to take the bad with the good!!"

She went on a second hiatus shortly after internet users dug up old tweets where she viciously cyberbullied Courtney Stodden on the platform. “[Chrissy] wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself,” Stodden told The Daily Beast. “Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.’” After already losing a Target partnership due to the tweets, Teigen has also reportedly dropped out of an acting gig in wake of the controversy.



According to reports, Teigen had been on board for going voiceovers for an upcoming Netflix series Never Have I Ever season 2. She has now opted out of the gig. The series follows a first-generation Indian American teenage girl and her experiences in high school.

Stodden became the subject of Teigen's bullying after marrying 60-year-old Doug Hutchison at the age of 16. Stodden explains that Teigen "bullied," "harassed," and "slut-shamed" them. She's repeatedly apologized for her actions and notes she was a different person who sought attention in the wrong way back then.

She's been off social media for nearly a month now. As for Stodden, they haven't been very forgiving of Chrissy either, noting she was a hypocrite for staying off Twitter because of the bullying.

With losing her Target partnership and now losing this role, it's no telling what other consequences Teigen may face.



