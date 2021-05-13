Never one to pass up an opportunity to use a pop culture moment to bash liberals, Candace Owens has resurfaced with a rant. The controversial conservative talking head has ruffled feathers in the political and pop culture worlds with her often rough commentary, but she's unwavering in her delivery. Owens and Chrissy Teigen haven't been the best of friends over the years and the political pundit has often taken to social media to bash Teigen, especially due to the model mogul's opposition to former President Donald Trump.

As polarizing of a figure as Owens is, she's been rallying support after she took to Twitter to further antagonize Teigen during her recent scandal involving Courtney Stodden. Yesterday (May 11), we reported on the news that Stodden revealed when she was 16-years-old when she married 50-year-old The Green Mile actor Doug Hutchison. According to Stodden, Teigen would send her tweets and private messages telling her to kill herself.



Jason Kempin / Staff / Getty Images

Teigen apologized earlier today, but the public, including Owens, isn't letting her off that easy. "Donald Trump was censored off the internet for writing nothing even remotely violent," tweeted Owens. "Chrissy Teigen told a then-16-year-old to commit suicide, and that she couldn’t wait for her to die— and is allowed to keep all of her accounts. Disgusting." She then shared screenshots of some of Teigen's disturbing messages.

"Chrissy Teigen publicly defend Meghan Markle and said she believed that Meghan had suicidal thoughts. She just forgot to mention that she uses social media to encourage teenagers to kill themselves," Owens continued. "Chrissy Teigen has offered a public apology to Courtney Stodden for encouraging her to commit suicide as a teenager, but ONLY because I blew the story up. The media has given Chrissy a pass for YEARS as she has monstrously attacked people, repeatedly for simply existing."

Teigen hasn't answered any of the verbal jabs, but she previously stated that she's "embarrassed and ashamed" of her messages to Stodden. You can check out more from Candace Owens's tirade below.