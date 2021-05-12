Courtney Stodden claims that Chrissy Teigen told them "to kill myself" in private DMs, years ago after Stodden married Doug Hutchison, which was a controversial relationship at the time.

“[Chrissy] wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself,” Stodden told The Daily Beast. “Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.’”

The model explained that the messages were so mean that "there have probably been five times that I've felt like I wanted to kill myself -- and made the actions to go ahead and do it."



Michael Buckner / Getty Images

This isn't the first time that Stodden has claimed they're the victim of cyberbullying from Teigen. Last year, they explained that Teigen "stalked," "bullied," "harassed," and "slut-shamed" them.

Later in the interview, Stodden said that Hutchison, their now ex-husband, was a “master groomer.”

“There were very difficult times where I thought I would never speak to my mom again—and Doug loved that,” they revealed. “He didn’t want her to be in my life at all or give her any regard. He would even email my mom from different emails saying that I don’t love her anymore. Just crazy, manipulative tactics he used to isolate me.”

