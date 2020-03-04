The unconventional relationship between actor Doug Hutchison his much younger bride Courtney Stodden was one that was scrutinized in the media. Back in 2011, Stodden was a 16-year-old aspiring singer who was advised by her aunt to take online acting classes with 51-year-old Hutchinson. Through their lessons, Hutchison grew enamored with the teen and that year, the pair tied the knot.



The marriage made headlines and sidelined Hutchison's career, but the couple did interviews declaring their dedication and love for one another. Years down the line, however, wedded bliss took a turn and the two filed for divorce. Back in January, they both signed paperwork to cut ties with one another, and on Tuesday (March 3), Stodden took to her Instagram to share a lengthy post saying that she is officially single.

"It’s an emotional day for me. God only knows how he’s feeling, but I can tell you that it’s for the better," she wrote in the caption of a photo that showed Hutchison giving her a kiss on the cheek. "I look back at this picture and feel absolutely taken advantage of. I’ve been scared to even speak up about feeling groomed or being verbally abused during the almost 10 year marriage because I was a child and he was 50 when we married but I’m a woman now and it’s time for me to put my big girl pants on and speak on this matter. I’ve felt completely trapped, manipulated and at times abandoned by adults // growing up in such an environment — it became a lonely and dark place."

Stodden told her reading audience that she has a book in the works, so we can only imagine what revelations she's going to make there. Then, she penned a message to her ex. "I’ll always love you; yet I’ll always be angry," she said. "You’ve left me — a child woman, feeling belittled and confused. These things I shall overcome. I wish you well. But please don’t ever do this to another minor again. It’s not right... even if the parent signs off. Wait a respectable amount of time before marrying. Children aren’t on your level." Check out her post below.