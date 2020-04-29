Courtney Stodden recently came across a bunch of old tweets of Chrissy Teigen's directed at her when she was still a minor, and let's just say, they don't exactly paint Chrissy in the best light. It was revealed earlier this year that Courtney and her husband of nine years, Doug Hutchison, were officially filing for divorce, after having separated already two years prior. The couple caused major controversy when they first tied the knot back in 2011, due to the fact that Courtney was 16 years old at the time, and her actor husband was 50 years old.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Now, it looks like Courtney is finally resolving a lot of her issues as she works on writing her memoir. On Tuesday, the now-25-year-old posted a video on Instagram indicating that this healing process has caused her to relive a lot of her past traumas, which apparently included getting "stalked," "bullied," "harassed," and "slut-shamed" by Chrissy Teigen on Twitter years ago when she was still a minor.

View this post on Instagram Be better 🦋 @chrissyteigen #chrissyteigan A post shared by Courtney Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Apr 28, 2020 at 3:29pm PDT

"I'm going through a lot right now behind closed doors and I'm coming to a lot of revelations I guess about the choices that I made, but also that the adults made around me when I was a minor and got married," she explains in the video, which she captioned, "A Message to Chrissy Teigen." She goes on to explain that beginning in 2011, when she was 16 and had just married Doug whom she's accused of being an alcoholic who abused her, Chrissy would allegedly tweet her "almost every single day" until sometime in 2012. "This video is definitely calling out Chrissy Teigen," Courtney declares. "She stalked me. She harassed me. She bullied me, and keep in mind, I was a minor."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"She would call me a whore, a slut, she would tell me she hated me," she continued. "Every name in the book she called me." Courtney then calls Chrissy out for her hypocrisy when she recently clapped back at some hateful comments about her body on her own Instagram photo. "I saw her in the news the other day and it was something about how she's saying people are shaming her," Courtney says. "Girl, you are a hypocrite...She was shaming me, and I was a minor. I just wish that she would've seen as an adult woman that maybe you shouldn't be hating on...a damaged teenage girl. I still see her bullying once in a while but when she comes out saying that she's stronger than people shaming her—well, you shamed a minor. An abused minor who was married to a predator at the time." She also shared several screenshots of these aforementioned tweets in a separate Instagram post.

Earlier in the video, Courtney stresses that while she and her mother have grown very close recently, she does not have a relationship with her father, who is also an alcoholic like her ex-husband allegedly is. She then addresses Chrissy directly and hopes that she'll treat her own daughter, Luna, better than Courtney was treated by her as a child. "So shame on you, Chrissy," she concludes. "You and John are great parents so I don't think you're going to sign your girl to marry a man older than John, but I hope that you can learn from this mistake because it's affected me." Chrissy has yet to respond to Courtney's accusations of online bullying.

