It was less than a year ago that the Cuomo brothers, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, seemed like an unstoppable duo. Andrew was receiving massive love from the international community for his daily briefings on New York's COVID-19 conditions while appearing as a guest on his brother's show to further his positive public image.

However, sexual harassment and misconduct allegations from a number of staffers has put more than a damper on the Governor's popularity; it has put his career in jeopardy. Chris Cuomo, who caught heavy criticism for ignoring the allegations and even aiding his brother in refuting them, finally took to CNN to describe his side of the situation.

"My advice to my brother was simple and consistent: own what you did, tell people what you will do to be better, be contrite, and finally accept that it doesn’t matter what you intended. What matters is how your actions and words were perceived," Chris Cuomo told viewers of his CNN prime-time show.

Chris Cuomo caught heat after he largely ignored the allegations and even helped his brother in crafting a defense statement against the allegations. "It was a mistake, because I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot. I never intended for that, I would never intend for that, and I’m sorry for that," Cuomo told viewers in May.

Though Andrew Cuomo relentlessly defended himself and refused to resign even after the New York State Attorney General found the claims to be true, he eventually resigned as of last week. His brother told viewers that he had urged Andrew to do so: "while it was not something that I ever imagined ever having to do, I did urge my brother to resign, when the time came."

Chris Cuomo will continue as a CNN host.

