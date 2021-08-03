New York Attorney General Letitia James says that the office's investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Andrew Cuomo has found the Democratic Gov. to have sexually harassed multiple women. The victims include members of his own staff, other state employees including a State Trooper, and members of the public.

“These interviews and pieces of evidence revealed a deeply disturbing yet clear picture: Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees in violation of federal and state laws," New York Attorney General Letitia James said at a press conference on Tuesday.



Monica Schipper / Getty Images

In conducting the investigation, the team spoke to 179 individuals and reviewed 74,000 pieces of evidence. James says that all 11 women were found to be credible and that their allegations were corroborated to varying degrees. They used witnesses and contemporaneous text messages to do so.

The report adds that Cuomo's conduct was "unlawful" but says they were unable to reach a conclusion on "whether the conduct amounts to or should be the subject of criminal prosecution."

The New York Governor was questioned by the office for over 11 hours in July.

Check out Attorney General Letitia James's press conference below.

