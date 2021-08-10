New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned from his position after a finding that he sexually harassed eleven women. Since the inquiry, there has been increased pressure for Cuomo to resign from his role, and he did so on Tuesday morning.

Once seen as a possible Presidential candidate, Cuomo served as the Governor of New York since 2011. A five-month investigation had been conducted, which concluded that Cuomo violated U.S. and state laws. The 168-page report was made available to the public on Tuesday, confirming that Cuomo groped, kissed, and/or made inappropriate comments to current and former governmental staffers. He also reportedly retaliated against a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct, which he initially denied.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul is set to replace him as the Governor, becoming the first woman to hold the position. Cuomo's resignation will be effective in fourteen days.



Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Cuomo addressed the people of New York during a press conference on Tuesday morning, confirming that he has resigned as Governor. He addressed the public during a forty-five-minute speech.

"I see the world through the eyes of my daughters... I have seen the look in their eyes and the expression on their faces and it hurt," he said during his presser.

