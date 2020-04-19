New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is extending the state's stay-at-home order until May 15, as announced in a press conference, earlier this week.

Matthew Cavanaugh / Getty Images

“What happens after then? I don’t know,” Cuomo said of the new end date. “We will see depending on what the data shows."

In addition, Cuomo is requiring anyone outdoors and not social distancing to wear face masks. If you enter public transportation, they are required.

New York City is preparing to use 11,000 empty hotel rooms for COVID-19 quarantines. "Our projections told us we might have to use a vast number of hotels, dozens and dozens, to be able to accommodate all the medical needs," Mayor Bill De Blasio said. "So far, thank God, that has not been the case."

"If there is a threat that someone might get infected in the home and it might spread amongst the members of that family, we have to guard against that," he said.

New York City is expected to see a $7.4 billion loss in tax revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic over the next 15 months.

Thursday, the day of the press conference, New York recorded 606 deaths, the fewest in 10 days. The total is over 12,000.

