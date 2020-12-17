The Governor of New York is formally denying the allegation of sexual harassment posed by his former aide Lindsey Boylan. From March 2015 to October 2018, Boyland reportedly worked for Cuomo when she was employed as both his special adviser and deputy secretary for economic advancement. Last weekend, Boylan took to her Twitter account to revisit her days with Cuomo and accused him of sexual misconduct.



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

“Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched,” Boylan wrote. “I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years.” When reporters began reaching out to Boylan for further comment, she shared that she had no interest in speaking with them and didn't want to give details of what allegedly occurred in the workplace.

Cuomo was asked about the accusations during a press briefing and he vehemently denied Boylan's assertions. “It’s not true,” said Cuomo. “Look, I fought for and I believe a woman has the right to come forward and express her opinion and express issues and concerns that she has, but it’s just not true.”

It's reported that upon her voluntary exit from her position in 2018, Boylan left "amid scrutiny over her own workplace conduct." She's now running for Manhattan Borough President. Check out her posts below.

[via]