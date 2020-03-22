Chris Brown longs to be with his "mini me"—4-month-old son, Aeko Catori Brown—who is in currently Germany with his mother, Ammika Harris. The coronavirus outbreak has impacted European countries severely, with Italy reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases and related deaths in the world. As a result of the escalation of COVID-19 in Europe, Trump temporarily banned non-essential overseas travel between the United States and Europe. This news came as a major disappointment to Chris, as his newborn Aeko is currently residing in Germany with Chris' "ex" (although there has been immense speculation that the two have been back together for awhile, and are possibly engaged or even married), Ammika Harris. Ammika travelled to Germany in January to visit her mother, who lives there, and do some photo shoots for Fashion Nova. Now, Chris' contact with his youngest child has been restricted to FaceTime calls, and their separation has clearly been taking a toll on the singer.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Something in the Water

Chris took to Instagram to express how much he misses his baby boy, posting side-by-side shots of Aeko and himself when he was around the same age. The resemblance between the father and son is uncanny, which Chris brought attention to in the caption. "MISSING MY MINI ME," he wrote. He also included a sound-less clip of baby Aeko in the post that will make your heart melt.

We hope Chris will be reunited with his mini me soon enough!