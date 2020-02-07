Ever since Chris Brown welcomed his second child with his ex Ammika Harris, the "Beautiful People" singer has been posting endless updates of his newborn son. Aeko Brown has proven to look a lot like Chris and both parents seem to be in bliss as they enjoy the first moments with their little one. Since the birth of Aeko, reports have suggested that Chris and his ex have gotten back together since they've both been seen wearing rings on their engagement finger.



While nothing has officially been confirmed, the cute posts keep coming of little Aeko. Chris jumped on Instagram within the last 24 hours to post some noteworthy updates of his little guy. The first post sees Aeko looking straight into the camera with his flared little nostrils, while the second sees a close-up portrait of his "mini me."

“Chris is the proudest dad you’ve ever seen, he loves to talk about his kids," a source previously said of Chirs. "He still gets so emotional talking about his son being born. He was there in the delivery room which was a first for him and he was blown away by that.”